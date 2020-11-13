UPDATE: Investigation underway into two deaths related to shooting in Buchanan County

UPDATE:

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said investigators believe that the deaths of two men found dead on Fire Tower Road late Thursday night are related to a shooting that was reported to have occurred on the road.

He said investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office are pursing all possible leads at this time but they are not pursuing a suspect at this time nor is one in custody.

McClanahan said autopsies have already been completed by the Russell County Medical Examiner on the bodies but he had not seen the results as of Friday afternoon. However, he said because BCSO is still trying to reach next of kin they will not release the names of the two men.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HONAKER, Va. - Two men were found dead at the scene of a reported shooting in Buchanan County late Thursday night and their deaths are under investigation, a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office states.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the Fire Tower Road in the county. The release states that when deputies arrived they found two dead men at the scene.