Watch now: Abingdon man charged with two counts of murder

BRISTOL, Va. — An Abingdon man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a double homicide in Washington County, authorities said.
Albert Ricketson, 29, has also been charged with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
When officers arrived on scene, Ricketson was standing outside with a weapon. He complied with orders and was taken into custody, Sheriff Blake Andis said.
Deputies found two adults inside with gunshot wounds. Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee, were pronounced dead at the scene.
He said he would share more information would be shared at a news conference set for 1 p.m. today. The news conference will take place in the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 20281 Rustic Lane in Abingdon.
