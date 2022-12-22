Two Johnson City men arrested on drug charges

Two Johnson City, Tennessee men have been arrested on drug-related charges that authorities say involve the sale of heroin and fentanyl.

Michael Sumner and Robert Hipps, both 35 of Johnson City, Tennessee, were apprehended Wednesday, Dec. 21, by the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the department.

Both men were charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance distribution. Sumner is also charged with selling schedule 1 drugs.

Sheriff Keith Sexton said the arrests were the result of the work of a new division formed by the department to place a renewed emphasis on what the release termed, “the region’s drug crisis.” The officers in the new division confirmed two purchases of narcotics from Sumner at a residence in the 2300 of Watauga Road in Johnson City, Tennessee. Sumner told those purchasing the drugs the substance was approximately five grams of fentanyl. The release said Hipps was present during one of the transactions.

“Due to the dangers posed to the community by fentanyl, we responded very quickly,” Sexton said. “We wanted to close out this investigation with a search warrant and arrest to keep fentanyl off the streets.”

Sumner and Hipps were arrested and booked into the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center. Sumner’s bond was set at $50,000. Hipps’ bond is $10,000. A first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.