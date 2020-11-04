 Skip to main content
Two charged with murder, firearms charges in Wise County shooting
Two charged with murder, firearms charges in Wise County shooting

APPALACHIA, Va. - An Appalachia, Virginia man and a Pennington Gap, Virginia man have been charged with second-degree murder and firearms charges following a non-fatal shooting late Tuesday afternoon, a news release from the Wise County Sheriff Office states.

Wise County Central Dispatch received a report of gunshots at Boggs Avenue in Appalachia, Virginia around 5:24 p.m. Tuesday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said officers arrived on at the scene at 5:28 p.m. and began investigating.

The release states to witness told police that Aaron Michael Mosley, 38, attempted to crash his silver Chevrolet pickup truck into a black Ford with three occupants. Both vehicles stopped and Jason Daniel Mullins, 39, exited the Ford and began firing at Mosely, at which point Mosely returned fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Mosely and Mullins were charged by the WCSO. Mosely, of Pennington Gap, was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Mullins, of Appalachia, was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As of Wednesday afternoon both Mosely and Mullins were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Facility in Duffield and bond had not been set for either man.

The release states an investigation is ongoing.

