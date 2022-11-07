Two arrested in connection with death of Gavin Brown

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Blountville, Tennessee resident.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Korey Allen Barnette, 23, of Anderson Street in Blountville and Mason Dubois, 21, of Anderson Street in Blountville were arrested early Monday morning. Barnette was charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Dubois was charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact.

Gavin Brown, 17 of Blountville, was found dead at his home by family members in the 100 block County Hill Road in Blountville Friday evening.

The release said SCSO detectives had been working all weekend processing the scene, conducting interview and gathering evidence.

Barnette and Dubois are being held in the Sullivan County Jail and were scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday morning.