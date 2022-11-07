 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Two arrested in connection with death of Gavin Brown

  • 0

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Blountville, Tennessee resident.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Korey Allen Barnette, 23, of Anderson Street in Blountville and Mason Dubois, 21, of Anderson Street in Blountville were arrested early Monday morning. Barnette was charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Dubois was charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact.

Gavin Brown, 17 of Blountville, was found dead at his home by family members in the 100 block County Hill Road in Blountville Friday evening. 

The release said SCSO detectives had been working all weekend processing the scene, conducting interview and gathering evidence.

Barnette and Dubois are being held in the Sullivan County Jail and were scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday morning.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what it means when someone says bananas are 'radioactive'

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts