Truck driver sentenced for transporting Lee County minor for sex

An Illinois truck driver who transported a child from Virginia to South Dakota to engage in criminal sexual activity will spend 15 years in prison, authorities said Friday.

According to court documents, David Skaggs, 33, was an over-the-road tractor-trailer operator. In 2015, Skaggs started communicating on Facebook with a 15-year-old boy in Lee County, Virginia. Over the course of several months, Skaggs and the boy, identified as “AA,” developed a friendly relationship, and Skaggs became acquainted with AA’s family, including AA’s younger sister, victim “KL,” who was 13 years old, federal prosecutors said Friday in a news release.

In August 2015, Skaggs took AA and KL on a long-distance trip in his tractor-trailer. Skaggs picked up AA and KL in Lee County and drove them to South Dakota, prosecutors said.

After stopping at a truck stop in South Dakota, Skaggs bought the two minors alcohol, and they all drank while sitting in the truck. After AA was asleep, Skaggs had sexual intercourse with KL in the sleeper portion of Skaggs’ truck. The child later gave birth to Skaggs’ child, prosecutors said.

“David Skaggs befriended the victim’s family to gain their trust only to later identify and abuse the young victim after driving her halfway across the country,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “Today’s sentence reflects the serious nature of his offense and just how serious this Justice Department approaches cases involving the abuse of children. I am grateful to the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Social Services for the professional manner in which they handled this very serious and very delicate matter.”