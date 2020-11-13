 Skip to main content
TBI looking for violent child rapist from Kingsport
TBI looking for violent child rapist from Kingsport

Jeremiah Thomas Break

Jeremiah Thomas Brake, 39, is a convicted sex offender wanted out of Sullivan County for violating the Sex Offender Registry Law.

 Contributed

A Kingsport man who was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 2000 is being sought as fugitive by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a post on TBI's official Twitter account states.

Jeremiah Thomas Brake, 39, is a convicted sex offender wanted out of Sullivan County for violating the Sex Offender Registry Law and TBI is looking for assistance that will help lead to his capture.

According to his entry on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry Brake's information has not been updated since 2017 and at the time he lived at Apartment 10 of 816 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee.

He is a described as heavyset, 6-foot-1-inch, white and male. He has hazel colored eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

