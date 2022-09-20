Suspect in alleged abduction arrested in Buchanan County

An Abingdon, Virginia woman wanted by authorities for her alleged role in the abduction of an adult male last week was arrested without incident Saturday, Sept. 17, by the Buchanan County Virginia Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service.

Madeline Mae Shortt, 26, of Abingdon was implicated in an alleged abduction in the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive in Abingdon along with Joshua Dean Mosley, 35 of Abingdon who was arrested by police in the area. Shortt reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials.

The alleged victim of the abduction said he had been lured to the residence and held there for more than eight hours. He said he was beaten, strangled and held at knifepoint. The victim told authorities he was forced to give up his cell phone, wallet, keys, firearm and bank account information. According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he was able to escape after several hours and fled to a nearby neighborhood where a citizen contacted law enforcement.

Both Shortt and Mosley have been charged with abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm.

Shortt and Mosley are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.

More charges are anticipated against Mosley and Shortt as the investigation continues.