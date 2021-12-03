 Skip to main content
Southwest Virginia man convicted of drug, firearms charges
Southwest Virginia man convicted of drug, firearms charges

ABINGDON, Va. — A Dickenson County man will serve more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of methamphetamine and firearm charges.

Bernard Anthony Murphy, 57, was sentenced to 130 months for possessing with the intent to distribute meth, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and violating the terms of his supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Murphy had been released from prison early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. He was placed on a three-year term of supervised release, the first four months of which were to be spent on home confinement.

Authorities said Murphy admitted that he had over 17 grams of meth, marijuana, a Ruger AR-15 rifle and a Glock 43 9mm pistol.

