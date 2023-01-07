Sheriff's Office: Meadowview man confessed to killing his wife

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
A Meadowview man is in jail after authorities said he walked into a magistrate’s office on Friday evening and confessed to killing his wife.
According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Ava Renee Morgan of Meadowview was pronounced dead after deputies made entry into the residence and found the victim on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds.
The deputies went to the home after Morgan’s 76-year-old husband, George William Morgan, reported the crime himself.
Authorities say George William Morgan went to the Washington County Virginia Magistrate’s Office and claimed he had just killed someone. Morgan reportedly confessed to the murder and was placed under arrest without incident.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
George Morgan is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield, Virginia, without bond.
The body of Ava Morgan is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia for an autopsy.
