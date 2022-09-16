Sheriff's Office is looking for an Abingdon woman after report of abduction

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Abingdon, Virginia woman in connection with an alleged abduction Wednesday.

Madeline Mae Shortt, 26, of Abingdon has been charged with abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm after an adult male reported Wednesday he had been abducted by Shortt and Joshua Dean Mosley, 35, of Abingdon, Virginia.

Officers found the victim of the possible abduction with visible injuries. Deputies learned he had been lured to a residence near the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive in Abingdon, Virginia where he was reportedly held for eight hours by Mosley and Shortt.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim said he was beaten, strangled and held at knifepoint. He said the couple forced him to give up his cell phone, wallet, keys, firearm and bank account information.

The release said the victim was able to escape after several hours and went to a nearby neighborhood to find help. A citizen contacted law enforcement officials.

Mosley was located in the area of Overbrook Drive and was arrested without incident. He has been charged with abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm.

Mosley is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Shortt left the scene before law enforcement officials arrived.

The release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said Shortt should not be approached as she is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials anticipate further charges against Mosley and Shortt as the investigation continues.