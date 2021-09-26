Police: Man on Wythe’s most wanted list caught hiding inside loveseat

Law enforcement officers found one of Wythe County’s most wanted individuals hiding inside a loveseat Thursday morning.

Officers from the Wytheville Police Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hank Crider, 52, around 10 a.m. When they entered the home at 265 S. 12th St., Ashleigh Searcy, 34, told officers that Crider was not there, police said. After a search, though, they found Crider stuffed in the loveseat that was placed up against a wall.

“We think he used a knife to cut the bottom of it and went up in there,” said Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline.

Crider was wanted on failing to appear in court on several charges. In addition, he was charged with obstructing justice by resisting arrest, obstructing justice by threats or force, and narcotics possession.

Searcy, a Maryland resident, was also charged with obstructing justice. She was released on her own recognizance.

Crider was denied bond and taken to the New River Valley Jail.