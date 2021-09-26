 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man on Wythe’s most wanted list caught hiding inside loveseat
0 comments
top story
So Near, Yet Sofa

Police: Man on Wythe’s most wanted list caught hiding inside loveseat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officers found one of Wythe County’s most wanted individuals hiding inside a loveseat Thursday morning.

Crider, Hank - mug.jpg

Hank Crider, 52

Officers from the Wytheville Police Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hank Crider, 52, around 10 a.m. When they entered the home at 265 S. 12th St., Ashleigh Searcy, 34, told officers that Crider was not there, police said. After a search, though, they found Crider stuffed in the loveseat that was placed up against a wall.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We think he used a knife to cut the bottom of it and went up in there,” said Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline.

Crider was wanted on failing to appear in court on several charges. In addition, he was charged with obstructing justice by resisting arrest, obstructing justice by threats or force, and narcotics possession.

Searcy, a Maryland resident, was also charged with obstructing justice. She was released on her own recognizance.

Crider was denied bond and taken to the New River Valley Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts