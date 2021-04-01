 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating crash on state line
0 comments

Police investigating crash on state line

{{featured_button_text}}

Police in Bristol are investigating a crash on the state line.

A crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia on Gate City Highway near its intersection with W. State St and Euclid Ave. A utility pole was damaged as a result of this accident, resulting in downed lines for the traffic signals and the need to reroute traffic in the area.  

Utility crews are on scene, but it may be several hours before the damage is repaired and the intersection can be reopened.  

Police ask drivers to use an alternate route.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating the accident.  The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is assisting them in directing traffic around the accident site.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts