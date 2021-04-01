Police investigating crash on state line

Police in Bristol are investigating a crash on the state line.

A crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia on Gate City Highway near its intersection with W. State St and Euclid Ave. A utility pole was damaged as a result of this accident, resulting in downed lines for the traffic signals and the need to reroute traffic in the area.

Utility crews are on scene, but it may be several hours before the damage is repaired and the intersection can be reopened.

Police ask drivers to use an alternate route.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department is investigating the accident. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is assisting them in directing traffic around the accident site.

