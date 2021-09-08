 Skip to main content
Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Wytheville
Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified Yacek Castillo of New York as the motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Wytheville.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the guardrail, the VSP said in a news release. Castillo, 46, of Yonkers, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

