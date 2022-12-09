Police identify shooting victims

One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

The shooting victim who died has been identified as Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia. The other victim who remains in critical condition has been identified as D'Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, Virginia. The two shooting victims are brothers.

A release from the police department said warrants have been issues for a suspect in connection with the shooting. An arrest has not been made.

The shooting happened on Harvey Lane at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police say. Officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department had responded to what they said was an unrelated call in the area of the shooting when they heard gunshots, a department news release stated.

BVPD Lieutenant Steven Crawford said Friday a suspect has been identified but is not in custody. Police believe the victims were specifically targeted.