Pedestrian was struck by two vehicles while walking on Exit 5 ramp, police say

BRISTOL, Va. — It is not known why a man who died after being struck by two vehicles Monday night in the Exit 5 area of Bristol was walking on Interstate 81, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

The identity of the pedestrian was also still not known. He was struck in the northbound lanes just before 7 p.m., according to the VSP.

“At this stage of the investigation and based on witness accounts, the adult male was walking with his back to traffic in the middle of the exit ramp lane,” said Corrine Geller, public relations director for the State Police. “The pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.”

Troopers searched the immediate area for a disabled vehicle and any other indicators to help determine why the man was on the exit ramp and how he accessed it, she added.

“Unfortunately, their efforts provided no additional information,” she said.

The man was first struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200 and then, moments later, a 2013 Lexus SUV, according to Geller.

The vehicles were unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, and no charges will be placed, Geller said.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.