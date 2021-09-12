One person injured in Buchanan County shooting

GRUNDY, Va. — One person has been injured and another person is in custody following a shooting on Saturday morning.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting on Slate Creek Road. Officers said they found a man with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He was taken to Buchanan General Hospital for treatment. The shooter was identified and was taken into custody, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it planned to release additional details on Monday as the investigation continues.
