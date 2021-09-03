 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in Smyth County tractor-trailer crash
0 comments

One dead in Smyth County tractor-trailer crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County on Wednesday remains under investigation, the Virginia State Police said.

A 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Luis Aguilar Rivas, 40, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer, the VSP said in a news release.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan back into the median. The tractor-trailer ran off the road, went through the guardrail, struck a sign, continued down a steep embankment and struck a tree, the VSP said.

Rivas died at Smyth County Community Hospital. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts