One dead in Smyth County tractor-trailer crash

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County on Wednesday remains under investigation, the Virginia State Police said.
A 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Luis Aguilar Rivas, 40, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer, the VSP said in a news release.
The impact of the crash sent the Nissan back into the median. The tractor-trailer ran off the road, went through the guardrail, struck a sign, continued down a steep embankment and struck a tree, the VSP said.
Rivas died at Smyth County Community Hospital. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!