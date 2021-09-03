One dead in Smyth County tractor-trailer crash

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County on Wednesday remains under investigation, the Virginia State Police said.

A 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Luis Aguilar Rivas, 40, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer, the VSP said in a news release.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan back into the median. The tractor-trailer ran off the road, went through the guardrail, struck a sign, continued down a steep embankment and struck a tree, the VSP said.

Rivas died at Smyth County Community Hospital. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.