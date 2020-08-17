One dead and two injured following family feud in Dickenson County

CLINCHCO, Va. --- A Monday morning fight between two brothers and a father, left one brother dead from gunshot wounds and the father in critical condition, according to the Dickenson County Sheriff's Office.
Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming said they are investigating the incident, but no charges have been pressed and he believes the incident will be considered a justifiable homicide. He said his office and the Office of the Dickenson County Commonwealth's Attorney will not be releasing the names of the parties involved at this time.
Fleming said the fight and shooting occurred at a property on Dog Branch Gap Road in Clinchco, Virginia. He said two brothers and father were arguing, when one brother attacked his sibling and his father. While this was happening, Fleming said, the brother who was being attacked got hold of a firearm and shot his sibling multiple times, killing him. At 8:27 a.m. Monday the sheriff's office got a call from the surviving brother, requesting they come to the residence.
Fleming said the father is in critical condition due to injuries he received during the scuffle immediately prior to the shooting and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. The surviving brother suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital. He is not in police custody and police are not looking for him.
Fleming said the sheriff's office has responded to other calls at the property for domestic violence incidents. However, he said he did not know what the argument that led to the incident was about.
