Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last Friday have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday.

A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.

James Dyer Buckland, 35, was also discharged, the spokeswoman said. Buckland, who faces charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center pending extradition.

