Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last Friday have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday.
A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.
James Dyer Buckland, 35, was also discharged, the spokeswoman said. Buckland, who faces charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center pending extradition.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Sorrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.