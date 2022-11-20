No charges in alleged road rage incident

BRISTOL, Va. – The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly shot at another car in Bristol, Virginia, in a road rage incident just after 5 p.m. near Exit 7 of I-81 on Sunday, police said.

Police describe the matter as an isolated incident with no injuries.

The alleged victim chose not to prosecute the matter, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police interviewed suspects in the case around 5:30 p.m. and said the matter began on I-81 and then continued towards Lee Highway near Pal’s Sudden Service.