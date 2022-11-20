 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

No charges in alleged road rage incident

  • 0

BRISTOL, Va. – The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly shot at another car in Bristol, Virginia, in a road rage incident just after 5 p.m. near Exit 7 of I-81 on Sunday, police said.

Police describe the matter as an isolated incident with no injuries.

The alleged victim chose not to prosecute the matter, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police interviewed suspects in the case around 5:30 p.m. and said the matter began on I-81 and then continued towards Lee Highway near Pal’s Sudden Service.

BHC logo square
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts