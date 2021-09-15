No charges against deputy for Appalachia shooting

In written testimony, Robinson described the teenager swinging at him with a knife. The teenager then stabbed Robinson, and the two fell to the ground. A struggle ensued between Robinson and the teenager for a few seconds as the deputy “tried to take the knife,” according to Robinson’s statement. The deputy then fired one shot.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old girl was not injured, Slemp said. She later said to police that the 16-year-old boy had two knives in the car. One was eventually recovered from the car, while the other was found in the boy’s hand at the scene, according to the report.

Robinson was stabbed in his face, neck, ear and head, resulting in severe blood loss. He was airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition, Slemp said in the report.