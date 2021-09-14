 Skip to main content
Nickelsville man dies from car crash injuries
Nickelsville man dies from car crash injuries

A Nickelsville man died about a week after he was involved in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating the single-vehicle crash, which occurred Sept. 2 at 7:20 p.m. on state Route 670, less than a mile west of state Route 674. A 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on state Route 670 when it ran off the left side of the highway, went down a steep embankment and came to rest next to a creek, according to a VSP news release.

The driver, James M. Powers, 69, of Nickelsville, was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected, police said. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died Sept. 9, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

