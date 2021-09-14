Nickelsville man dies from car crash injuries

Virginia State Police Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating the single-vehicle crash, which occurred Sept. 2 at 7:20 p.m. on state Route 670, less than a mile west of state Route 674. A 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on state Route 670 when it ran off the left side of the highway, went down a steep embankment and came to rest next to a creek, according to a VSP news release.