News conference set to occur Wednesday afternoon regarding Evelyn Boswell case
breaking

News conference set to occur Wednesday afternoon regarding Evelyn Boswell case

  • Updated
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss developments in the investigation into the death of Evelyn Mae Boswell, a news release from TBI states.

The conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Sullivan County Justice Center. The speakers at the event will include District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and TBI Director David Rausch.

