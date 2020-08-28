 Skip to main content
Megan Boswell asks for change of venue, pleads not guilty to charges
breaking

Megan Boswell asks for change of venue, pleads not guilty to charges

  • Updated
Update:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. --- Megan Boswell's attorney has filed for a change of venue outside of Sullivan County citing the extensive local media coverage of her and her case.

The motion written by Boswell's attorney C. Brad Sproles states, "It is the assertion of the Defendant that the media coverage of this case has created undue excitement against her in the county and created prejudicial impression of the Defendant in the prospective jury pool."

The motion states that the widespread coverage in newspapers, on television, radio and social media has made it impossible for her to obtain a fair and just hearing.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. --- Megan Boswell, who is charged with the murder of her daughter, pleaded not guilty during a superseding arraignment on Friday morning.

Boswell, 19, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on Aug. 19 with two charges of felony murder in Evelyn Mae Boswell's death, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports. At the hearing Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said his office was still considering an enhanced sentence for Boswell, which includes the death penalty.

The next court date in the case was set for Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. by Sullivan County Judge Jim Goodwin.

