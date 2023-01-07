 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Meadowview man jailed after confessing to killing his wife

  • 0
Morgan, George William.jpg

George William Morgan

 Photo Contributed

A Meadowview man is in jail after walking into the magistrate’s office Friday evening and confessing to the murder of his wife.

According to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Ava Renee Morgan of Meadowview was pronounced dead after deputies made entry into the residence and found the victim on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds.

The deputies went to the home after Morgan’s alleged killer her 76-year-old husband George William Morgan reported the crime himself.

Authorities say George William Morgan went to the Washington County Virginia Magistrate’s Office and claimed he had just killed someone. Morgan reportedly confessed to the murder and was placed under arrest without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

People are also reading…

George Morgan is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Duffield, Virginia, without bond.

The body of Ava Morgan is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia for an autopsy.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Police identify shooting victims

Police identify shooting victims

One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts