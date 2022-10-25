Maryland woman arrested after failed carjacking in Glade Spring

A Maryland woman is in custody following an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning in Glade Spring, Virginia and may be connected to a previous carjacking in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Deputies arrived at the Marathon gas station on Maple Street in Glade Spring, Virginia Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. to find a female being held on the ground by a male subject. The male was late determined to be the victim of an attempted carjacking at the gas pumps.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the male victim and bystanders said the female suspect brandished a firearm while he was filling his vehicle with gas demanding that he give her his vehicle. According to the report, the male took the firearm from the female and held her until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies arrested Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland and charged her with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon of possession of ammunition. Jackson is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities subsequently connected Jackman to a carjacking in Kingsport, Tennessee where a gold 2002 Lexus was stolen at gunpoint. Jackman provided authorities with information that led them to the Lexus at Giardino Pizzeria next to the Marathon gas station.

The case remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Tennessee Police Department.