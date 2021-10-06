Marion man charged after pulling compound bow on officers, records say

A Marion man is facing attempted capital murder and other charges after he attempted to pull a compound bow on a Marion police officer, according to court records.

In a criminal complaint, Officer Mason Wagoner said he arrived at the processing center at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening in reference to a person getting a protective order.

Wagoner said the man against whom the order was being sought was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. When Wagoner asked the man what was in the bottle in his passenger seat, “He advised it was alcohol and that ‘you don’t want to do this,’” Wagoner wrote in the complaint.

When asked how much he had had to drink, the man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Eugene Mason, told the officer he’d had, “Enough to feel a buzz.”

“After telling him it’ll be OK, he advised ‘Shoot me. You’ll have to shoot me,’” Wagoner wrote.

According to the complaint, Mason kept repeating that the officer would have to shoot him and, “After telling him I didn’t want to shoot him, he reached for a compound bow and grabbed an arrow” from the passenger seat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}