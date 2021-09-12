Man wanted in 1995 murder case arrested in Bristol

A West Virginia man wanted in connection with a murder in 1995 has been arrested in the Bristol, Virginia area, authorities said Saturday.

On Thursday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt, West Virginia, on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

The warrants were obtained in the Bluefield area earlier in the summer. Greer and Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Virginia, were both indicted by the June McDowell County grand jury. The indictments were related to the July 11, 1995, death of Frank “Frankie” Lane, 53, of Anawalt, according to media reports from West Virginia. Lane was found early that morning near the Anawalt Post Office.

Underwood and Greer were both charged in 1995, but the cases were later dismissed. The media did not report why the cases were dismissed. Authorities said new information came to light in 2019, and the investigation continued.

Since this summer’s indictments, Underwood has been arrested in West Virginia while Greer was not located until Thursday.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said Greer was located following a traffic stop on Greenbriar Drive in Bristol, an approximately two-hour drive southwest of Anawalt. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bail. He is expected to be extradited to West Virginia to face the charges.