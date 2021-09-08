 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 7 years for distributing child pornography
Man sentenced to 7 years for distributing child pornography

ABINGDON, Va. — A Whitewood, Virginia, man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for distributing child pornography using a means or facility of interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child porn to an undercover FBI employee in November 2020. Gross admitted to using the Kik computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom from both his home in Whitewood and his job at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Using that account, Gross distributed multiple videos of girls less than 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct and admitted to purchasing child pornography using PayPal, the release states.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

