Man detained in connection with Sunday apartment fire

Police have detained a 50-year-old man in connection with an apartment fire that left more than two dozen residents homeless Sunday night near Bristol, Virginia.

The fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. at the brick, 14-unit apartment complex on Wilson Haus Road, just off King Mill Pike in Washington County’s High Point community.

Washington County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene at 9:35 p.m., assisted by Bristol Virginia Fire Department, Green Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Abingdon Fire Department, Goodson-Kinderhook Fire Department and the Bristol Life Saving Crew.

“There were flames coming out of three of the apartments when we got on the scene,” Washington County Fire and Rescue Chief Chuck Harosky said.

The fire originated in the lower floor at apartment number six, according to Harosky and Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

“It started on one of the bottom apartments and spread to six apartments,” Harosky said.

It took about 35 minutes to contain the fire.

Four of the apartment units sustained damage to the point of being “a total loss,” Harosky said. The remaining 10 units suffered smoke damage to the extent that residents had to evacuate.

In all, 26 people were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross to find refuge at motels, Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County, Virginia, said Monday.

The resident in apartment number six had been removed when Harosky’s crew arrived, he said.

That resident has been detained by the sheriff’s office with an emergency custody order for a mental health evaluation, according to Andis.

Police suspect the fire may have been an act of arson, Andis said.

“I would say it probably was. We’re pretty convinced it was,” he said.

Andis has sought a Virginia hospital to accept and evaluate the detained man, whose name has not been released.

“Charges are pending, based on the investigation,” Andis said. “Before we get the charges, we’ll get with the commonwealth’s attorney and see how we can proceed on it.”