Man charged with murder of Big Stone Gap officer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chandler was shot sometime after 4 a.m. while responding to a welfare check call at a vacant house on Orr Street.

When Officer Chandler arrived at the Orr Street residence, he encountered White in the driveway, police said. It was during this encounter that White shot Chandler, according to the Virginia State Police.

A Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy was first to arrive on the scene and found Chandler lying unconscious in a ditch along the driveway to the residence. His patrol car and another vehicle were both at the scene, but White had fled on foot, according to the State Police.

Chandler was transported to Norton Community Hospital then later flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died at about 7 p.m.

More than a thousand people came out to honor Chandler last Wednesday during a memorial service at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing as the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville field office continues to pursue evidential leads and new tips, according to the statement. The VSP still encourages anyone with information to contact them at 276-228-3131.