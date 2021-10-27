Man arrested for stealing trucks from Bristol, Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — A city employee of Bristol, Virginia spotted a stolen Ford pickup truck that had been taken from Bristol’s landfill on Tuesday, which immediately led to the arrest of a Bristol man.

Bristol Virginia Police arrested Jonathan Keith Rowe, 27, of Bristol, Virginia, and charged him with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, three counts of petty larceny and one count of felony destruction of property, said Detective Sgt. Steven Crawford.

On Sunday, Bristol’s landfill off Valley Drive had been broken into between midnight and 4:30 a.m., according to Detective Tyrone Foster.

Crawford described Rowe as “homeless” but said he had family living in close proximity to the landfill.

“He basically went in and stole one truck,” Crawford said. “He drove out of the property [and] damaged the gate. He hid the truck away from the landfill and went back in and stole another truck.”

While at the landfill, Rowe also stole some property — jackets, hardhats and tools, Crawford said.

On Tuesday morning, a public works employee passed Rowe driving a Ford pickup truck on Lee Highway near McDonalds off I-81’s Exit 5, Crawford said.