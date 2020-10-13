Lynchburg man charged in Wise County for attempted murder

WISE, Va. - A Lynchburg man was charged with five felonies after firing a gun into a Wise County home late Monday afternoon, a news release from the Wise County Sheriff's Office states.

On Monday officers with the Norton City Police Department and deputies with the WCSO responded to a call from dispatch that a subject had shot into a residence on Gardner Hollow Road in Wise County.

The release states, when officers and deputies arrived to the scene they found Manuela Sotillo Solo, 27, of Lynchburg, holding a rifle and witnesses at the scene confirmed to law enforcement that Solo had fired multiple rounds into the home, which was occupied by several people.

At the scene law officers with NCPD and deputies with the WCSO also observed several bullet holes in the walls of the home as well as damage to walls, the celling, cabinets, a washer, a dryer, a door and the roof. Additionally, Solo told investigators that he was angry at the residents of the home because they had "disrespected him."

Solo was taken into custody at the scene and is facing two counts of attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property. According to the Wise County Magistrate Office Solo is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.