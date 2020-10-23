Lebonon man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

ABINGDON, Va. - A Lebanon, Virginia man pleaded guilty Friday to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Donald Ray Clark, 57, pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Court documents show on Dec. 17, 2018, while investigating a homicide on Pittston Road in Lebanon, officers heard shots fired from a next-door residence, the news release states. Clark was found inside the home with a .22 caliber revolver and several live and spent rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. The side door of his residence had bullet holes visible in the glass from where shots had been fired through the door.

The release states at the time of the incident, Clark had already been convicted of multiple felonies. Clark also was convicted of second-degree murder and other state charges related to the incidents on December 17, 2018. The revolver associated with Clark’s federal firearm possession charge was not related to the state murder conviction, the release states.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Lena Busscher is prosecuting the case for the United States.