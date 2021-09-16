King University student found not guilty of lying to police

A local college student who was accused of lying to police when she claimed to be sexually assaulted along Interstate 81 last year has been found not guilty.

On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Sage Johnson issued his final order in a case against Dyanei Bermeo, who had been charged with making a false sexual assault report to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The case went to trial in August, after which Johnson acquitted Bermeo, 22, of Mint Hill, North Carolina.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Bermeo was commuting between Charlotte and King University in Bristol when she said an unidentified man acting as law enforcement turned on flashing blue lights and pulled her over, according to a news release from her attorneys. He approached the car, shining a flashlight in her face, asked her how fast she was going and then demanded that she exit the vehicle, she said.

When Bermeo asked why she needed to exit, the man threatened to call for backup, the release states. The woman then got out of her vehicle.

“Outside her vehicle, the male suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim as part of a purported frisk while she pleaded for him to think about what he was doing,” the release states.