King University student found not guilty of lying to police

A local college student who was accused of lying to police when she claimed to be sexually assaulted along Interstate 81 last year has been found not guilty.
On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Sage Johnson issued his final order in a case against Dyanei Bermeo, who had been charged with making a false sexual assault report to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The case went to trial in August, after which Johnson acquitted Bermeo, 22, of Mint Hill, North Carolina.
On Sept. 29, 2020, Bermeo was commuting between Charlotte and King University in Bristol when she said an unidentified man acting as law enforcement turned on flashing blue lights and pulled her over, according to a news release from her attorneys. He approached the car, shining a flashlight in her face, asked her how fast she was going and then demanded that she exit the vehicle, she said.
When Bermeo asked why she needed to exit, the man threatened to call for backup, the release states. The woman then got out of her vehicle.
“Outside her vehicle, the male suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim as part of a purported frisk while she pleaded for him to think about what he was doing,” the release states.
The man then drove away. The next day, Bermeo confided with a fellow student and a professor before telling her parents about the sexual assault, the release states. She then reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office charged her, and she pleaded not guilty. During the trial, her attorneys challenged the state's lack of evidence disproving the sexual assault report and presented witnesses from End Violence Against Women International who testified that victims commonly recant when they feel law enforcement doesn’t believe them, the release states.
“It is a terrible ordeal for a sexual assault victim to be disbelieved by police and charged with false reporting, but this happens more often than most people realize,” said Dr. Lisa Avalos, one of the expert witnesses.
In Monday's order, Judge Johnson said he did not believe law enforcement intentionally did anything wrong but also said he does not believe Bermeo lied.