Jury trial continues for former Bristol doctor

BRISTOL, Va. — A jury is expected to make a decision soon regarding a former Bristol, Virginia doctor facing sex-related charges.

The trial against Shannon Finch, 41, began Wednesday in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court. He faces charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and three counts of sexual battery.

Police said Finch is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct against two women during visits at his office in 2018. As a result, his medical license was suspended in 2018.

The case is expected to continue through Friday.