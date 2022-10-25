Jonesborough man charged with firing shots into residence

A Jonesborough, Tennessee, man was arrested and charged in connection with allegedly firing gunshots into a residence in the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough Sunday and Monday.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Washington County deputies arrested Jason Malone, 53 of Jonesborough, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, deputies responded to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough in reference to a report of shots being fired. Once on the scene, deputies determined bullets had been fired into a residence from an unknown source. Deputies responded to another call at the same location on Monday, Oct. 24, and determined Malone was a suspect in the shooting.

The Criminal Investigations Division assisted deputies with the investigation and determined that on the date the shots were fired, Malone intentionally shot into the residence. At the time of the incident, two people were in the residence.

Malone has been charged and bond was set at $120,000.