 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Jonesborough man charged with firing shots into residence

  • 0
Jason Malone.jpg

Jason Malone

A Jonesborough, Tennessee, man was arrested and charged in connection with allegedly firing gunshots into a residence in the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough Sunday and Monday.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Washington County deputies arrested Jason Malone, 53 of Jonesborough, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, deputies responded to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough in reference to a report of shots being fired. Once on the scene, deputies determined bullets had been fired into a residence from an unknown source. Deputies responded to another call at the same location on Monday, Oct. 24, and determined Malone was a suspect in the shooting.

The Criminal Investigations Division assisted deputies with the investigation and determined that on the date the shots were fired, Malone intentionally shot into the residence. At the time of the incident, two people were in the residence.

People are also reading…

Malone has been charged and bond was set at $120,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

France to develop major lithium mine as Europe moves to electric vehicles

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts