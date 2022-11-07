 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Hearing date for woman accused of disposing a body in South Holston Lake has been set

  • 0
Wanda Marie Ward.png

Wanda Marie Ward

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Wanda Marie Ward, who is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and possession, delivery, and sale of a schedule I drugs, made an appearance in the Bristol, Tennessee General Sessions Court Monday.

General Sessions Judge Teresa Nelson and Ilya Berenshteyn, who is Ward’s court-appointed public defender, agreed to set her preliminary hearing date for January 3, 2023.

According to court documents, on October 27 Ward and James Duncan, who is currently in Washington County, Tennessee jail awaiting charges regarding an unrelated outstanding warrant from the Johnson City Police Department, conspired to dispose of the body of Brian Morrison, 45, of Kingsport, Tennessee. Morrison allegedly died of a heroin overdose in the presence of Ward and Duncan at the Days Inn Hotel in Bristol, Tenn.

An investigation conducted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) uncovered footage of Ward’s vehicle by the Observation Knob Park boat ramp, where Morrison’s remains were found, as well as at a local department store.

People are also reading…

According to reports from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Ward has admitted to investigators she purchased the items used in the disposal of the body, as well as to having provided Morrison with the heroin, which led to the alleged overdose October 27.

Ward is currently being held at Bristol, Tennessee jail with a $100,000 bond. However, the bond could be raised, as a motion to increase it has been set for November 23.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk bans impersonation' accounts on Twitter

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts