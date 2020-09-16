 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rolan Joseph Jackson

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal Service are looking for Rolan Joseph Jackson, 33, of Bluefield, West Virginia who is wanted on rape and probation violation charges.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia State Police

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. - The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal Service are looking for a Bluefield, West Virginia man who is wanted on rape and probation violation charges, a post on the TCSO's Facebook page states.

Maj. Harold Heatley, with the TCSO, said Rolan Joseph Jackson, 33, is wanted in the county on a charge for forcible rape. The TCSO Facebook post states Jackson is also wanted in Mercer County, West Virginia for violating his probation. Jackson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia according to the West Virginia State Police's Sex Offender database.

TCSO's Facebook post states that Jackson is Black, weighs about 200 pounds and is 6-feet-tall. It also describes him as having black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Heately said they have no evidence that Jackson is armed. However, the Facebook post states that members of the public should not approach Jackson if they see him.  

Heatley also said they are not sharing additional information with the public at this time because this is an ongoing search.

Tips can be submitted to the TCSO by calling 276-988-0902 and to the U.S. Marshal Service at www.usmarshals.gov/tips/

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Bristol, Va. man sentenced on child pornography charges

  • Updated

A Bristol, Virginia man, who previously pleaded guilty to  child pornography distribution and possession charges was sentenced  to 12 years in prison by a federal court Monday, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts