Fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. - The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal Service are looking for a Bluefield, West Virginia man who is wanted on rape and probation violation charges, a post on the TCSO's Facebook page states.

Maj. Harold Heatley, with the TCSO, said Rolan Joseph Jackson, 33, is wanted in the county on a charge for forcible rape. The TCSO Facebook post states Jackson is also wanted in Mercer County, West Virginia for violating his probation. Jackson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia according to the West Virginia State Police's Sex Offender database.

TCSO's Facebook post states that Jackson is Black, weighs about 200 pounds and is 6-feet-tall. It also describes him as having black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Heately said they have no evidence that Jackson is armed. However, the Facebook post states that members of the public should not approach Jackson if they see him.

Heatley also said they are not sharing additional information with the public at this time because this is an ongoing search.

Tips can be submitted to the TCSO by calling 276-988-0902 and to the U.S. Marshal Service at www.usmarshals.gov/tips/