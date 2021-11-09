Four area men arrested in undercover human trafficking sting

Three Northeast Tennessee men and one from Southwest Virginia have been charged with seeking illicit sex from minors as a result of a two-day joint undercover operation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

Those charged were: Matthew David Bailey, 42, Jonesborough, Tennessee; Kenneth Paul Kotowski, 49, Bristol, Tennessee; Ronnie Luther Gilliam, 63, Duffield, Virginia; and Michael William Alverson, 62, Piney Flats, Tennessee.

The men were each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and patronizing prostitution from a minor. Gilliam was also charged with exploitation of a minor.

The operation involved the TBI, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the office of Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the release.

Over a two-day period beginning Nov. 4, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, the release states. The focus of the operation was to identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.