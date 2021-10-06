 Skip to main content
Fire crews battle blaze at downtown Marion business
Fire crews battle blaze at downtown Marion business

An antique store in downtown Marion suffered extensive damage from a fire that began in the early morning hours.

Fire crews were still on the scene midmorning on Tuesday. Rusty Hamm, with Marion Fire-EMS and the Marion Police Department, said crews got the call just before 2 a.m. to respond to the fire at Past Time Antique Emporium.

Marion spokesperson Ken Heath said the building suffered extensive damage.

Seven fire departments with more than 60 firefighters battled the blaze, he said.

“Thanks to the quick work of the crews, the fire did not spread to other buildings in the downtown, but an adjacent restaurant suffered water and smoke damage,” Heath said.

According to a post on Past Time’s Facebook page, no one was inside the building when it caught fire.

The fire came less than a month after another downtown Marion business caught fire. Several reptiles were lost in that fire at the Blue Iguana Reptile Supply on Sept. 15.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Virginia State Police has been asked to assist in the investigation.

The Atkins, Sugar Grove, Adwolfe, Chilhowie, Saltville and Rural Retreat fire departments assisted in fighting the fire.

