Federal, local authorities launch new missing child unit in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va.— Federal officials announced the formation of the Southwest Virginia Missing Child unit on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia hosted a press conference at the federal courthouse in Abingdon. Sheriffs from across the region participated in the event.

The unit is a combined federal, state and local entity established to address critically missing child and child abduction cases in the region. This collective will serve as a proactive resource, in terms of education and training, as well as a responsive resource, in terms of manpower, equipment and advisory guidance, to law enforcement agencies in the area.

Member agencies of the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit include the Abingdon Police Department, Bristol (VA) Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands Community Services, HCS Child Advocacy Center, Department of Social Services, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and the United States Attorney’s Office.

