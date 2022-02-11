Escapee remains jailed in N.C. pending extradition

A Sullivan County jail inmate, who escaped last week, remains in North Carolina pending extradition, authorities said Friday.

Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee, was captured Thursday night in the Wilmington, North Carolina, area. He was one of three inmates to escape through the ventilation system at the jail last Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they received information regarding Brown’s location. Upon checking the location on S. 16th Street in Wilmington, authorities located the white Chevrolet Silverado sought in the escape. The Tennessee license plate had been replaced with a West Virginia plate.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department Task Force set a perimeter at the address. Contact was made with the occupants in the apartment, and Brown was taken into custody.

Wilmington police said Brown was arrested about 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near S. 16th Street and Dock Street. He’s now being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition.

SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said Friday it was unknown whether an extradition hearing is necessary to return Brown to Tennessee.

Wilmington Police declined to release additional information about Brown’s capture, noting that it is an ongoing investigation.

Marshals had been looking for Brown since Feb. 4 when he and Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, escaped from the Sullivan County jail. The Marshals and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were offering a monetary reward for information leading to their capture. It’s unknown if authorities received information from the public that led to Brown’s arrest.

Carr and Sarver died Saturday, Feb. 5, following a robbery and pursuit in eastern North Carolina. The two men went into an Onslow County convenience store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, authorities said. The two men tied the clerk up and left after stealing money from the register and safe, an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office news release states. The two men then fled in the clerk’s car.

North Topsail Beach Police Department officers responded as well to assist and upon their arrival spoke to the clerk. While speaking with the clerk, the clerk saw his vehicle drive by with the two men inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the two escapees refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit began, the release states.

Multiple agencies assisted as the chase sped through Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in Brunswick County. Both men died, but authorities have not said how their deaths occurred.

A North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said the office is awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office.

It is not known whether Brown was present at the robbery, but only two people were caught on the store’s cameras, according to a photo released from Onslow County.

Upon returning to Sullivan County, Brown will face a charge of felony escape.

Seabolt said investigators will have to speak with the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office at the conclusion of their investigation to determine whether additional charges will be filed.

