'Clown murder' trial postponed to 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial for an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of killing a Palm Beach woman while dressed as a clown has been postponed to 2022.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren. Authorities said Keen-Warren gunned Warren down on May 26, 1990. Keen-Warren, who later married Warren's husband and moved to Virginia, was arrested in 2017.

The case was set for jury selection Sept. 8, but the defense filed a motion seeking to postpone the trial. The defense says the age of the case, location of witnesses, rolling discovery productions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have made it difficult to complete depositions.

On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer approved the motion and scheduled the trial to begin March 21, 2022. Keen-Warren remains held without bail in Florida.