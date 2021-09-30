Child porn cases heard in Southwest Virginia

One Southwest Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison while another pleaded guilty in separate federal child pornography cases.

On Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Matthew Thompson, 40, of Lebanon, was sentenced to six years in a federal prison for using the online messaging application Kik to distribute images of child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents reveal that in 2020, officers in Wisconsin identified Thompson’s Kik username, “gbrown20201,” as being responsible for distributing child pornography by posting such materials onto a Kik chat room messaging board frequented by individuals interested in child pornography images, prosecutors said in a news release.

Then in July 2020, officials in Texas identified the “gbrown20201” username as being an active member of two known child pornography chat groups and serving as an administrator for one of the groups, the release states. The Texas investigation revealed that Thompson distributed at least nine images of child porn between July 24, 2020, and July 31, 2020, and received additional child porn materials, according to the release.