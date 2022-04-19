Castlewood woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder

According to a press release from Zack Stoots, the Russell County commonwealth’s attorney, Brenda Jane Hicks, 65, was charged with the crimes following an investigation conducted by the Lebanon Police Department in October of 2020. Hicks admitted to shooting a firearm multiple times in the direction of William Henry Bailey while he was in a motor vehicle traveling through the parking lot of the Dollar General where they encountered one another. One of the shots fired killed Bailey. The press release said Hicks and Bailey were estranged but did not clarify the nature of their relationship.