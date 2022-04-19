 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Castlewood woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder

  • Updated
crime scene
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Castlewood, Virginia, woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and shooting in a public place causing injury in the Russell County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from Zack Stoots, the Russell County commonwealth’s attorney, Brenda Jane Hicks, 65, was charged with the crimes following an investigation conducted by the Lebanon Police Department in October of 2020. Hicks admitted to shooting a firearm multiple times in the direction of William Henry Bailey while he was in a motor vehicle traveling through the parking lot of the Dollar General where they encountered one another. One of the shots fired killed Bailey. The press release said Hicks and Bailey were estranged but did not clarify the nature of their relationship.

After entering the guilty pleas, Hicks was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 7 in Russell County Circuit Court.

“We hope this begins a process of healing for all the victim’s family members,” Stoots said.

