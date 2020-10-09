BVPD and U.S. Marshals arrest two people on robbery, firearms and drug charges

BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol man, who as originally wanted on robbery and firearms charges as well as a Bristol woman, who was with him, were arrested during a Wednesday traffic stop, a news release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department

On Sept. 21, a man reported to the BVPD that he was robbed by a man armed with a machete-style knife and a wallet and firearm were stolen. The news release states that Bobby L. Lawhorne, 31, of Bristol, Virginia, was identified as the suspect and warrants for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were obtained for his arrest.

According to the news release the BVPD searched multiple addresses Lawhorne was known to have used but with little success. However, on Wednesday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service the BVPD found out that Lawhorne was staying in Eastridge Apartments in Bristol, Virginia. Members of the BVPD and the Marshals Service then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Lawhorne and two female acquaintances were in and arrested Lawhorne.