Buchanan County receives disaster declaration from Biden

HURLEY, Va. — Buchanan County, Virginia, has received a major disaster declaration following extreme flooding reported on Aug. 30 in the Hurley community.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said President Joe Biden approved the declaration. Flooding heavily damaged the Hurley community. The declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will hold applicant briefings in the coming weeks to help inform potential grant applicants of the process for applying for and receiving federal grants, according to a news release. Applicants will have 30 days to register and submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) in the FEMA Grants Portal.

With public assistance, local, state and private nonprofit organizations can receive help with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures. Hazard mitigation grants cover projects to reduce funding for projects to reduce future flooding to homes, businesses and infrastructure.