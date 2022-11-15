 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristol Virginia man charged with first-degree murder after mid-day shooting

Tyler W. Collins

A Bristol, Virginia man has been charged with first-degree murder and another man is dead following a mid-day shooting on Inez Avenue Tuesday.

Tyler W. Collins, 26, was charged with first-degree murder by the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Collins is charged in the death of Randall L. Stiltner, 22, of Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot at 126 Inez Avenue at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the lower level of the residence with a gunshot would. The man identified as Stiltner was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he died from the wound.

The suspect in the shooting was found outside a residence in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken into custody at 12:51 p.m.

Collins is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Virginia without bond. The release said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.

